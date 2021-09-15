Xiaomi 11T Pro detailed: 120Hz display, 120W charging, Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi has just made its 11T Pro smartphone official, with the 11T Pro packing a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the beautiful 120Hz refresh rate, and that wicked-fast 120W charging technology.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro has its 120Hz display protected by Corning's very latest Gorilla Glass Victus, with the AMOLED panel also supporting the HDR10+ standard. Inside, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 is the heart and soul with its SoC while you've got options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is keeping things cool with vapor chamber cooling technology, which you'll need given the specs + 120Hz display and then 120W HyperCharge insanity thrown into the mix. The 120W HyperCharge technology can take you from 0% charge to 100% charge in 17 minutes flat, which is crazy... hell, you can go from 0-70% in just 10 minutes. Wowzers.

Xiaomi has done this by splitting the batteries into two pieces -- 2500mAh each, and has kindly provided a charger in the box. It would not be nice to have a 120W HyperCharge 0-100% in 17 minutes smartphone and NOT have the charger in the box, so good work there, Xiaomi.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro is offered in 8GB + 128GB (€649 or $768), 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB (€749 or $886) variants, with varying prices along the way with $50 bumps between upgrades.