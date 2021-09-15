All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

Xiaomi 11T Pro detailed: 120Hz display, 120W charging, Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi's flagship 11T Pro smartphone announced: high-end specs with 120Hz screen and 120W charging, doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 8:41 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi has just made its 11T Pro smartphone official, with the 11T Pro packing a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the beautiful 120Hz refresh rate, and that wicked-fast 120W charging technology.

Xiaomi 11T Pro detailed: 120Hz display, 120W charging, Snapdragon 888 06 | TweakTown.com

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro has its 120Hz display protected by Corning's very latest Gorilla Glass Victus, with the AMOLED panel also supporting the HDR10+ standard. Inside, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 is the heart and soul with its SoC while you've got options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi is keeping things cool with vapor chamber cooling technology, which you'll need given the specs + 120Hz display and then 120W HyperCharge insanity thrown into the mix. The 120W HyperCharge technology can take you from 0% charge to 100% charge in 17 minutes flat, which is crazy... hell, you can go from 0-70% in just 10 minutes. Wowzers.

Xiaomi has done this by splitting the batteries into two pieces -- 2500mAh each, and has kindly provided a charger in the box. It would not be nice to have a 120W HyperCharge 0-100% in 17 minutes smartphone and NOT have the charger in the box, so good work there, Xiaomi.

The new Xiaomi 11T Pro is offered in 8GB + 128GB (€649 or $768), 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB (€749 or $886) variants, with varying prices along the way with $50 bumps between upgrades.

Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 10T - Smartphone, 6 GB + 128 GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$382.70
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 2:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.