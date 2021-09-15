All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo Switch finally gets this massively requested feature

Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth Audio pairing options for the Nintendo Switch, something fans have wanted since launch.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 9:31 AM CDT
After nearly five years since launch, the Nintendo Switch's latest firmware v13.0.0 update finally adds Bluetooth audio support.

Nintendo Switch finally gets this massively requested feature 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Nintendo Switch can now link up with wireless Bluetooth headsets, earbuds, and soundbars, Nintendo today confirmed. The console can pair with audio devices and headsets and uses the A2DP profile with the SBC codec, and no microphone input is available. The Switch can sync with up to two controllers when Bluetooth audio is paired but wireless audio is automatically disconnected any time the Switch connects to a local network (e.g. when sharing screenshots to your phone, for instance).

Nintendo Switch finally gets this massively requested feature 121 | TweakTown.comNintendo Switch finally gets this massively requested feature 122 | TweakTown.com

We tried out the new functionality with a pair of cheap QCY headphones bought on Amazon and didn't have any issues. Nintendo warns that certain devices may have latency or delay problems but things went smoothly for us. We haven't tried out any soundbars with this new feature, however. The addition of Bluetooth audio support will help the Switch fit more neatly into a living room and on-the-go environment via earbuds and soundbars alike.

The new update is available now for all Nintendo Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.0.0

  • Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.
  • Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.
  • Only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system.
  • Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.
  • You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device.
NEWS SOURCE:en-americas-support.nintendo.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

