Nintendo Switch finally gets this massively requested feature

Nintendo has finally added Bluetooth Audio pairing options for the Nintendo Switch, something fans have wanted since launch.

After nearly five years since launch, the Nintendo Switch's latest firmware v13.0.0 update finally adds Bluetooth audio support.

The Nintendo Switch can now link up with wireless Bluetooth headsets, earbuds, and soundbars, Nintendo today confirmed. The console can pair with audio devices and headsets and uses the A2DP profile with the SBC codec, and no microphone input is available. The Switch can sync with up to two controllers when Bluetooth audio is paired but wireless audio is automatically disconnected any time the Switch connects to a local network (e.g. when sharing screenshots to your phone, for instance).

We tried out the new functionality with a pair of cheap QCY headphones bought on Amazon and didn't have any issues. Nintendo warns that certain devices may have latency or delay problems but things went smoothly for us. We haven't tried out any soundbars with this new feature, however. The addition of Bluetooth audio support will help the Switch fit more neatly into a living room and on-the-go environment via earbuds and soundbars alike.

The new update is available now for all Nintendo Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch Firmware 13.0.0