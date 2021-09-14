AMD's new Radeon driver adds support for DEATHLOOP, COD: Vanguard beta

If you're gaming away on an AMD Radeon graphics card, then you'll want to grab the very latest AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 drivers.

AMD's new Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 drivers include support for Bethesda and Arkane's latest first-person shooter, DEATHLOOP, as well as support for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta. The new drivers also include AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) for the Radeon RX 5000 series (RDNA) graphics cards.

There's also Radeon Software support for Windows 11, which isn't far away with Microsoft unleashing its next-gen Windows 11 operating system on October 5. If you're using the Windows 11 Insider Preview build that you can read more about below, then the new Windows 11 driver from AMD is available and ready to rock and roll with your Radeon GPU.

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 drivers can be downloaded right here -- 466MB download.