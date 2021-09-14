All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA locks in new 2021 launch window for James Webb Telescope

NASA announced on September 8 that the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope launch will be delayed to the end of the year.

Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 3:16 AM CDT
Back on September 8, NASA officially delayed the James Webb Space telescope launch and locked in a new launch window.

The James Webb Space telescope is teed up to replace the Hubble Space Telescope and become, as NASA describes in its latest press release about the topic, "the premier deep space observatory for the next decade." NASA, along with its partners in the Webb project, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), have delayed the launch of Webb so another practice launch of the Ariane 5 rocket can take place.

The Ariane 5 rocket, provided by the European Space Agency, will take Webb to its destination out in space and successfully completed a practice launch back in July, which was the first launch of the Ariane 5 rocket since August 2020. It seems that NASA and its partners aren't taking any chances when it comes to Webb's launch, and for good reason, as the space telescope has been development for thirty years, had billions spent on it, and has faced numerous delays.

NASA states, "NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope into orbit Dec. 18, 2021."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

