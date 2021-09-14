GTA V's delay won't affect Take-Two's $3.14 billion earnings forecast

Take-Two Interactive hasn't downwardly adjusted its earnings forecast to reflect the recent GTA V delay.

Grand Theft Auto V's delay from November 2021 to March 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X won't affect Take-Two's current earnings forecast. The company currently expects to make $3.14 billion - $3.24 billion in revenues during the Fiscal Year 2022 period. Based on this, it's possible Take-Two and Rockstar knew about the GTA V delay as early as May when the forecast was established, or that Take-Two chose not to include potential GTA V next-gen sales in its projections.

"Despite this change, the Company is reaffirming its prior guidance for the fiscal year, driven by continued strong engagement trends in its existing games, as well as the planned release of new games from its pipeline during the balance of its fiscal year," Take-Two wrote on its website.

When GTA V releases in March will determine whether or not it's included in Take-Two's FY22 earnings, which ends on March 31, 2022. Take-Two says this delay was to ensure the game is polished and ready for its release on next-gen hardware.

The GTA parent company plans to ship 21 games in FY2022 (now until March 31, 2022). Here's the breakdown: