Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone teased: insane 200-megapixel camera

The world of 200-megapixel camera sensors inside of smartphones will soon be normal, thanks to the new Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor that will usher in 200-megapixel camera technology.

Rumor has it that Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could pack a Samsung ICOCELL HP1 chip that has pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell -- this new technology will allow a new smartphone with the camera sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layouts on-the-fly based on the lighting condition.

Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could have a 200-megapixel camera sensor, backed up by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The new Xiaomi smartphones should have 120W HyperCharge technology, but joined by a 200-megapixel camera sensor it'll make the new flagship smartphones from Xiaomi some of the best-specced handsets on the planet.

It'll only be the most ballistic high-end enthusiast Xiaomi smartphone that'll pack the 200-megapixel camera sensor, with other Xiaomi handsets packing 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel camera sensors. We should expect some news on the Xiaomi 11T series on September 15, and the new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones by the end of this year, or early 2022.