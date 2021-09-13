All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone teased: insane 200-megapixel camera

Xiaomi's next-gen smartphone should feature 200-megapixel camera, so get ready for insane this-is-awesome-but-you-don't-need-it.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 10:24 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The world of 200-megapixel camera sensors inside of smartphones will soon be normal, thanks to the new Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor that will usher in 200-megapixel camera technology.

Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone teased: insane 200-megapixel camera 05 | TweakTown.com

Rumor has it that Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could pack a Samsung ICOCELL HP1 chip that has pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell -- this new technology will allow a new smartphone with the camera sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layouts on-the-fly based on the lighting condition.

Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could have a 200-megapixel camera sensor, backed up by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The new Xiaomi smartphones should have 120W HyperCharge technology, but joined by a 200-megapixel camera sensor it'll make the new flagship smartphones from Xiaomi some of the best-specced handsets on the planet.

It'll only be the most ballistic high-end enthusiast Xiaomi smartphone that'll pack the 200-megapixel camera sensor, with other Xiaomi handsets packing 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel camera sensors. We should expect some news on the Xiaomi 11T series on September 15, and the new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones by the end of this year, or early 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (128GB, 6GB) 6.55' 90HZ AMOLED (M2101K9AG)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$328.99
$328.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2021 at 5:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, weibo.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.