Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone teased: insane 200-megapixel camera
Xiaomi's next-gen smartphone should feature 200-megapixel camera, so get ready for insane this-is-awesome-but-you-don't-need-it.
The world of 200-megapixel camera sensors inside of smartphones will soon be normal, thanks to the new Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor that will usher in 200-megapixel camera technology.
Rumor has it that Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could pack a Samsung ICOCELL HP1 chip that has pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell -- this new technology will allow a new smartphone with the camera sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layouts on-the-fly based on the lighting condition.
Xiaomi's new flagship smartphone could have a 200-megapixel camera sensor, backed up by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The new Xiaomi smartphones should have 120W HyperCharge technology, but joined by a 200-megapixel camera sensor it'll make the new flagship smartphones from Xiaomi some of the best-specced handsets on the planet.
- Read more: Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra concept teased with 200MP camera
- Read more: Samsung's next-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra concept teased with 200MP camera
- Read more: Xiaomi X11T Pro smartphone has 120W HyperCharge support
- Read more: Xiaomi's new 200W phone charger teased, probably won't catch fire
- Read more: USB-C upgrades on the way, 100W to insane 240W over tiny USB-C cable
It'll only be the most ballistic high-end enthusiast Xiaomi smartphone that'll pack the 200-megapixel camera sensor, with other Xiaomi handsets packing 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel camera sensors. We should expect some news on the Xiaomi 11T series on September 15, and the new Xiaomi 12 series smartphones by the end of this year, or early 2022.