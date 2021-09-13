Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will provide internet between Earth and Mars

Elon Musk's space transportation and communications company SpaceX will be deploying its Starlink satellites between Earth and Mars.

Musk was asked on Twitter if "Is Starlink going to be deployed between earth and Mars to improve communication for starship?", to which the billionaire replied, "yeah". So, what does this mean exactly? SpaceX will be deploying Starlink satellites between Earth and Mars to provide broadband internet connection that will improve communication capabilities with the world's tallest rocket, Starship.

Starship is poised to be the transportation that will one day take humans to Mars. However, before Starship transports humans to Mars, it will first be used to take humans back to the Moon. Musk has said that once all testing is complete for Starship, it's expected that it will be used to take humans back to the Moon "probably" before 2024. For more information on this story, check out this link here.