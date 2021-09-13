This $475 NFT ticket lets you watch $69 million NFT at IRL party

The First 5000 Days NFT sold for a mind boggling $69 million, but now you can pay $475 for an NFT ticket to see it in reality.

I'm not waking up into this Clown World everyday thinking it is getting better, but news of the $69 million NFT (non-fungible token) being shown "in real life" and having NFT tickets to said party for $475, has me wanting to go back to sleep... how long until that is an NFT?

Anyway, there will be an "inaugural display" of the NFT that Beeple sold earlier this year for a whopping $69 million: The First 5000 Days. The image itself can be viewed right now, I've got it in the tweet above and a higher-res version below... but you really, really want to pay $475 for an NFT ticket to the IRL party of this $69 million NFT. I'm sure it's 420-friendly and 69-friendly, for the IRL event to the NFT that requires an NFT ticket for the LOLs and the ROFLs.

This event will mark the first "authorized" public projection of The First 5000 Days NFT itself, with crypto fund Metapurse -- the owners of the NFT -- will have its one-and-only authentic copy, with its nominally exclusive display rights, up for a night -- IRL.

This will be similar to how a new piece of art would be shown in-person, in a regular art gallery -- except 5000x more ridiculous. The event itself is called Dreamverse New York, and will have a gallery running through the day with over 150 artists in an "interactive digital art experience".

At night, that's when the IRL fun really begins, and the LOLs start -- with a party, and the Beeple NFT shown. If you want to attend the gallery, it'll cost $30 -- while the party costs $150 and an NFT ticket costs much more -- at $475.

Metapurse teases "The inaugural showcase of the work will be projected on a bespoke three-story-tall hybrid physical and digital structure".