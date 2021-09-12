Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro should offer up to 1TB of storage

Apple's new iPhone 13 rumors: iPhone 13 drops 64GB base model for 128GB, while flagship iPhone 13 Pro models have up to 1TB.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones in less than 48 hours, with rumors surfacing of the company bumping up the max storage to 1TB on the flagship iPhone 13 Pro model.

In a new research note, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the new iPhone 13 family would drop the 64GB base model in favor of a 128GB base model. Apple will reportedly have 1TB of storage options for both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones -- a milestone for Apple: 1TB storage in an iPhone.

Apple offering 128GB on the base iPhone 13 is good to see, and offering up to 1TB on the flagship iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is nice to see. Even better in that there'll be a new chip powering the iPhone 13, new cameras, and a 120Hz refresh display -- which makes a big difference and will introduce an even smoother experience across the board.

Apple will be unveiling its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones, and I'm sure many surprises, during its event that starts on Tuesday, September 14 at 10AM PST.