Chinese state media warns of US attack, after 20th anniversary of 9/11

The 'outspoken editor of a Chinese government mouthpiece' has marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with fresh warnings for the US.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 12 2021 9:42 PM CDT
It has been over 20 years since the devastating 9/11 attacks in the US, but stirring the pot we have the lead at the Chinese Communist Party tabloid the Global Times warning of another "deadly attack" on the US is coming.

Chinese Communist Party tabloid the Global Times boss Hu Kijin said: "The September 11 attacks was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the 'suicide attack' of the terrorism. Terrorism will accumulate power to launch the next deadly attack. Time will prove that it is a mistake for the US to regard China as its biggest adversary".

The new warnings come after China looks to be preparing to flex its military muscle against any country that would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by the Chinese military. So much so that the country would drop nuclear bombs on Japan, continuously, until it reigned supreme. Even more so after the haunting rumor -- yes it's on 4chan, making sure that you know this is from 4chan -- of China attacking Taiwan on September 25, 2021 -- not even 2 weeks from now.

The media seems to be concentrating on what Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on September 10, that the US should stop defining terrorists on their ideologies and "political self-interest". Lijian continued: "Terrorists are terrorists. Defining terrorists based on political self-interest is essentially condoning terrorist activities, which seriously undermines the international counter-terrorism cooperation".

This is over Beijing's repression of Muslim Uyghurs in the north-western region of Xinjiang, with claims of massive human rights violations and persecution of Muslim Uygurts by China. There's rumors of a large DNA database being built by racial profiling minority groups, as China has been hunting Muslkim Uyghers in the country and reportedly sending them to mass detention camps and interferes in their religious activities.

You can read more about this mess here.

NEWS SOURCES:newsweek.com, cgtn.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

