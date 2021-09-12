All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF shipped without GDDR6X thermal pads, ouch

Reddit user finds no thermal pads on the GDDR6X memory of his brand new ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming OC graphics card.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 12 2021 8:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You kinda need thermal pads on the thermal pads of the GDDR6X memory of your new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, or GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card -- but two Redditors have discovered the lack of thermal pads on their new cards.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF shipped without GDDR6X thermal pads, ouch 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

One of them was the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming OC graphics card which Reddit user 'kamaloo922' saw his 12GB of GDDR6X memory running at up to 110C. He put some thermal pads down on the GDDR6X memory modules and the temps dropped down to 80C.

Another Redditor found that the GDDR6X memory modules on his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition were misplaced, as well as the thermal pad on the GPU itself -- the GPU temps dropped from 76C to just 61C.

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF shipped without GDDR6X thermal pads, ouch 03 | TweakTown.comASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF shipped without GDDR6X thermal pads, ouch 05 | TweakTown.com

You shouldn't have to rip apart your multi-thousand-dollar graphics card, that has come off the assembly line, with thermal pads not on the card -- or even a finger cot inside. It's weird how all of these cases are coming out now, when FAR LESS graphics cards are being sold due to shortages, than ever before.

But I don't remember writing about thermal pad issues and finger cots a few years ago.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition (TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2049.00
$2049.00$2149.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2021 at 8:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.