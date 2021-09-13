Tesla's new vehicles may feature laser windshield wipers

It has been discovered that Tesla has successfully patented the idea of laser windshield wipers to clean debris off the glass.

Tesla is no stranger when it comes to pioneering radical changes to vehicles, as the company has been at the forefront of vehicle innovation for quite some time.

Tesla undoubtedly popularized electric vehicles and with that popularization, many vehicle manufacturers followed by investing into their own research and development so they could produce their own electric vehicles. Tesla hasn't slowed down in terms of new additions to its vehicles, and since 2019 the electric car manufacturer has reportedly been working on a new idea that involves laser beams and a windshield.

Electrek reports that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Tesla the patent that's officially titled, "Pulsed laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies". At the moment, there has been no word on when this new technology will be implemented into Tesla vehicles, but speculation is pointing towards the Cybertruck featuring this new technology as it didn't have any windshield wipers when it was unveiled back in November 2019.

Tesla 2019 patent filing:

"A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle, debris detection circuitry that detects debris accumulated over the region, and control circuitry. The control circuitry calibrates a set of parameters associated with the laser beam emitted from the beam optics assembly based on detection of the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article, controls an exposure level of the laser beam on the debris accumulated based on calibration of the set of parameters associated with the laser beam, wherein the exposure level is controlled based on pulsing the laser beam at a calibrated rate that limits penetration of the laser beam to a depth that is less than a thickness of the glass article, and removes the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam."

