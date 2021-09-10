All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Modder expands Xbox Series X/S NVMe SSD with CFexpress adapter

A modder customizes CFexpress card + NVMe M.2 SSD from Xbox Series console, expands Xbox Series X/S storage on the cheap.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 11:22 PM CDT
A modder has used a CH SN530 NVMe SSD -- the NVMe M.2 SSD used inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S series consoles -- and a CFexpress to SSD M.2 NVMe adapter and expanded the storage in his Xbox Series X console.

The adapter itself is limited to 1.7GB/sec reads and 1.48GB/sec writes, and is an alternative to the only official expandable storage for the Xbox Series X/S console outside of the Seagate Xbox 1TB. This isn't that great, as you only have the single option (Seagate's Xbox 1TB storage drive) for your next-gen Xbox Series X/S expandable storage needs.

You can see the drive plugged into the CFexpress to SSD M.2 NVMe adapter, but this adapter isn't easy to find. It's reserved for content creators and mostly photographers, who work with Compact Flash (CF) cards. The modder notes that someone tries to "plug the camera card (CFexpress Type-B, PCIe 3.0 x2, 2000MB/s) into the Xbox, and an incompatible prompt popped up".

The modder added:

  1. A PCIe 4.0 X2 NVMe hard drive. I chose the CH SN530 m.2 2230 which was disassembled by XSX (note that it is not PC SN530, PC SN530 is PCIe3.0 ). This hard drive is an original hard drive built into XSX. If XSS needs to be disassembled and expanded, this hard drive can be said to be a must.
  2. CFe to NVMe adapters are not sold online by many people, mainly in photography accessories stores. Of course, there is also a DIY CFe card solution, but you need to polish the m.2 solid state. If you need it, please search in the orange software. Polishing solid state hard drives will have certain risks, so be cautious if you have poor hands-on ability!

Someone tried to plug the camera card (CFexpress Type-B, PCIe 3.0 x2, 2000MB/s) into the Xbox, and an incompatible prompt popped up.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

