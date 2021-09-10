Modder expands Xbox Series X/S NVMe SSD with CFexpress adapter

A modder has used a CH SN530 NVMe SSD -- the NVMe M.2 SSD used inside of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S series consoles -- and a CFexpress to SSD M.2 NVMe adapter and expanded the storage in his Xbox Series X console.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The adapter itself is limited to 1.7GB/sec reads and 1.48GB/sec writes, and is an alternative to the only official expandable storage for the Xbox Series X/S console outside of the Seagate Xbox 1TB. This isn't that great, as you only have the single option (Seagate's Xbox 1TB storage drive) for your next-gen Xbox Series X/S expandable storage needs.

You can see the drive plugged into the CFexpress to SSD M.2 NVMe adapter, but this adapter isn't easy to find. It's reserved for content creators and mostly photographers, who work with Compact Flash (CF) cards. The modder notes that someone tries to "plug the camera card (CFexpress Type-B, PCIe 3.0 x2, 2000MB/s) into the Xbox, and an incompatible prompt popped up".

The modder added:

A PCIe 4.0 X2 NVMe hard drive. I chose the CH SN530 m.2 2230 which was disassembled by XSX (note that it is not PC SN530, PC SN530 is PCIe3.0 ). This hard drive is an original hard drive built into XSX. If XSS needs to be disassembled and expanded, this hard drive can be said to be a must. CFe to NVMe adapters are not sold online by many people, mainly in photography accessories stores. Of course, there is also a DIY CFe card solution, but you need to polish the m.2 solid state. If you need it, please search in the orange software. Polishing solid state hard drives will have certain risks, so be cautious if you have poor hands-on ability!

Someone tried to plug the camera card (CFexpress Type-B, PCIe 3.0 x2, 2000MB/s) into the Xbox, and an incompatible prompt popped up.