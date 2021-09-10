There's a 'dog-bone' shaped asteroid out in space, best images here

A team of astronomers have used the Very Large Telescope to take the best images so far of the 'dog bone' shaped astroid.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has snapped some brand new images of an asteroid that is shaped like a "dog-bone".

A team of astronomers has used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope to observe the asteroid and have published their findings in Astronomy & Astrophysics. The asteroid is officially named Kleopatra, and according to Franck Marchis, the lead author of the study, the asteroid is "truly a unique body in our Solar System."

These images taken by the Very Large Telescope are the most detailed images taken of Kleopatra to date, and the team of astronomers believes that Kleopatra's uniqueness will push the human understanding of the solar system. Using precise measurements, the team was able to create these 3D images, allowing for more research to be done on the object and the two moons that orbit it. For more information on this story, check out this link here.