Stardew Valley has sold more copies than any single Resident Evil game
Indie darling Stardew Valley is a huge success with a whopping 15 million copies sold, beating out AAA hits like Resident Evil.
Hugely popular indie farming sim Stardew Valley has sold a whopping 15 million copies in the last 5 years, the developer's website now confirms. This is a marked increase of 5 million units since January 2020. The indie darling has beaten other major competitors like Fall Guys, Valheim, Cuphead, Shovel Knight, and Hollow Knight, and even some big-budget AAA games like Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield V, and every Resident Evil game that Capcom has released (Resident Evil 5, the top-selling RE game, sits at 10.2 million copies).
Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone is currently working on his next game.
Here's a comparison of how Stardew Valley sales stack up against other titles:
- Splatoon 2 - 12.21 million
- Resident Evil 5 - 10.2 million
- FFX - 9.25 million
- FF15 - 8.9 million
- FF8 - 8.8 million
- FF13 - 7.7 million
- Battlefield V - 7.3 million (as of February 2019)
- Cuphead - 5 million (as of September 2019)
- Enter The Gungeon - 3 million (as of January 2020)
- Hollow Knight - 2.8 million (as of February 2019)
- Shovel Knight - 2.65 million (as of September 2019)
- Dead Cells - 2.4 million (as of September 2019)
- Untitled Goose Game - 1 million +