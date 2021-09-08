All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Stardew Valley has sold more copies than any single Resident Evil game

Indie darling Stardew Valley is a huge success with a whopping 15 million copies sold, beating out AAA hits like Resident Evil.

Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 5:29 PM CDT
Stardew Valley has not sold a massive 15 million copies on all platforms since launch in 2016.

Hugely popular indie farming sim Stardew Valley has sold a whopping 15 million copies in the last 5 years, the developer's website now confirms. This is a marked increase of 5 million units since January 2020. The indie darling has beaten other major competitors like Fall Guys, Valheim, Cuphead, Shovel Knight, and Hollow Knight, and even some big-budget AAA games like Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield V, and every Resident Evil game that Capcom has released (Resident Evil 5, the top-selling RE game, sits at 10.2 million copies).

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone is currently working on his next game.

Here's a comparison of how Stardew Valley sales stack up against other titles:

  • Splatoon 2 - 12.21 million
  • Resident Evil 5 - 10.2 million
  • FFX - 9.25 million
  • FF15 - 8.9 million
  • FF8 - 8.8 million
  • FF13 - 7.7 million
  • Battlefield V - 7.3 million (as of February 2019)
  • Cuphead - 5 million (as of September 2019)
  • Enter The Gungeon - 3 million (as of January 2020)
  • Hollow Knight - 2.8 million (as of February 2019)
  • Shovel Knight - 2.65 million (as of September 2019)
  • Dead Cells - 2.4 million (as of September 2019)
  • Untitled Goose Game - 1 million +
