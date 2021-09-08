All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

Battlefield 2042 beta delayed, should drop on September 22

EA and DICE were expected to unleash Battlefield 2042 beta between September 6-11, but it looks like it kick off on September 22.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 8:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA and DICE were expected to unleash the Battlefield 2042 beta sometime between September 6 and 11, but it seems it was delayed -- with a new release date of September 22.

Battlefield 2042 leaker Tom Henderson writes in his new post on DualShockers that after "continuous hype throughout the day from the community" he had another email from a source claiming that the Battlefield 2042 beta will be on September 22 "with media and content creators recording in a behind closed doors event on the 20th".

Henderson pointed out that the "lack of communication seems to be a key indicator" to the Battlefield 2042 beta being delayed, as well as the Apple Store teasing the soundtrack of Battlefield 2042 will be released on September 22 -- so it makes sense.

As he points out and I agree: "It's unclear what exactly is going on with Battlefield 2042, but EA's silence on the game has led me to be a lot more nervous than confident about this year's title". I'm hoping that things get better, and this is just the bumpy road to a successful Battlefield 2042 launch.

Battlefield 2042 beta delayed, should drop on September 22 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.88
$69.88$69.88$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2021 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dualshockers.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.