Revisit Vaas and get Far Cry 3 for free on the Ubisoft Store

Summer is almost over and to send it off with a bang, Ubisoft is giving away a free copy of Far Cry 3 via the Ubisoft Store.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 3:14 PM CDT
Can't wait for Far Cry 6? Why not revisit the Rook Islands and catch up with your old psychotic pal.

Ubisoft is ending summer with an explosive bang by giving away a free PC copy of Far Cry 3--regarded as one of the best in the series--on the Ubisoft Store. Gamers have to make a uPlay account in order to grab the freebie and launch the game from Ubisoft's proprietary launcher. To get your free copy of Far Cry 3, click here.

Far Cry 6 is coming next month with a return to a tropical setting and all-out chaos, complete with a diabolically insane dictator antagonist, tons of crazy weapons, and one of the widest and most impressive-looking island worlds that Ubisoft has ever made. Re-playing Far Cry 3 might be the perfect way to prepare for next month's struggle for libertad.

Far Cry 6

$59.88
$59.88$59.88-
NEWS SOURCE:store.ubi.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

