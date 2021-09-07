All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon

The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections is looking absolutely beautiful so far, with the full trailer dropping this Thursday.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are days away from the 20th anniversary of 9/11 -- where Thomas Anderson's own passport in the original Matrix from 1999 had it expiring on 9/11/01 -- don't believe me? Check it out below. But first, we've got our first footage from The Matrix Resurrections... and it looks absolutely delicious, check it out:

The hype is beginning to build for The Matrix Resurrections, with our first look at the movie now giving us the red pill... a new website to check out that is constantly changing (like the Matrix itself) and then the full trailer is dropping this Thursday 9th of September, 2021.

Visually, The Matrix Resurrections is shaping up fantastic so far... with director Lana Wachowski having quite the eye. Lana is the only one returning to direct The Matrix Resurrections, with then brothers now sisters Andy and Larry Wachowski (now Lana and Lilly Wachowski) directing the original Matrix trilogy.

First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 01 | TweakTown.comFirst footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES
First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 09 | TweakTown.comFirst footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 11 | TweakTown.com

See what I mean? I can't wait to see this blown up on my LG OLED TV in 4K HDR... it's going to be quite the visual treat.

First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 05 | TweakTown.comFirst footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 06 | TweakTown.com
First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 02 | TweakTown.comFirst footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 03 | TweakTown.com
First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 911 | TweakTown.com
First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 12 | TweakTown.comFirst footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon 14 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$50.99
$50.99$50.99$72.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 2:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.