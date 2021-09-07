First footage from The Matrix Resurrections teased, full trailer soon

The Matrix 4 aka The Matrix Resurrections is looking absolutely beautiful so far, with the full trailer dropping this Thursday.

We are days away from the 20th anniversary of 9/11 -- where Thomas Anderson's own passport in the original Matrix from 1999 had it expiring on 9/11/01 -- don't believe me? Check it out below. But first, we've got our first footage from The Matrix Resurrections... and it looks absolutely delicious, check it out:

The hype is beginning to build for The Matrix Resurrections, with our first look at the movie now giving us the red pill... a new website to check out that is constantly changing (like the Matrix itself) and then the full trailer is dropping this Thursday 9th of September, 2021.

Visually, The Matrix Resurrections is shaping up fantastic so far... with director Lana Wachowski having quite the eye. Lana is the only one returning to direct The Matrix Resurrections, with then brothers now sisters Andy and Larry Wachowski (now Lana and Lilly Wachowski) directing the original Matrix trilogy.

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

See what I mean? I can't wait to see this blown up on my LG OLED TV in 4K HDR... it's going to be quite the visual treat.