AMD teleportation patent could be 'Zen moment' for quantum computing

AMD engineers have been working on something from the future it seems, with a new patent called "Look Ahead Teleportation for Reliable Computation in Multi-SIMD Quantum Processor".

The patent in question is for a system that would use quantum teleportation in order to boost a quantum computer's reliability, while at the same time reducing the number of qubits required for a given calculation. This "teleportation" technology would help solve scaling issues and calculation errors that arise from system instability.

One of the main issues behind quantum development is once you start pushing the pedal to the metal, there are major issues when it comes to scalability and stability. Quantum computing is far different to the 0s and 1s of traditional technology, so AMD's new teleportation patent is quite an important step towards solving that issue.

AMD's new patent would improve current quantum architectures by reducing the number of qubits required for calculations at the quantum level, through quantum teleportation. Queue cheesy time travel music and sound effects.

The patent shows that it would allow workloads on quantum computers that would otherwise require in-order execution, to perform the same tasks in an out-of-order way. In-order execution is exactly how it sounds... in-order... one instruction followed by another, followed by another, and so on.

This means that the instructions need to be perfect -- without error -- before the next one can begin, but with an out-of-order execution, this is moved to the side. AMD can "teleport" other orders in, which would see the "out-of-order" execution style performed through quantum teleportation.

This means that you don't have qubits sitting idle waiting for another calculation, with AMD's patent teasing a look-ahead processor embedded into the architecture itself. This chip would analyze the input workload, predicting what steps can be handled in parallel and which can't, and then distributing the workload over the qubits -- using the quantum teleportation method.

AMD isn't detailed on how the quantum teleportation works, but this could be another "Zen moment" for AMD in the quantum computing field.