2,200-year-old ancient Roman battering rams discovered, alters history

Marine archaeologists have recovered four ancient Roman battering rams that have altered the understanding of Roman history.

Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 6:03 AM CDT
Four ancient roman battering rams have been discovered by marine archaeologists, changing the understanding of Roman navy strategies.

2,200-year-old ancient Roman battering rams discovered, alters history 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

In 264 B.C, the First Punic War between Ancient Rome and Carthage took place in the western Mediterranean, and throughout that time, warships used battering rams constructed out of bronze as weapons against their enemies. The batterings rams were fitted to the bow of the ship, and when collided with an enemy vessel, it would tear massive holes into the hull. Many of these relics of the past are still located on the seafloor, and four were just recovered.

From historian accounts, it's believed that the Roman navy sunk up to 50 Carthaginian ships using the battering, and the four that were successfully recovered were from wrecks off the coast of Sicily. Each of the rams was found to have inscriptions from judges "that affirmed these weapons were made in accordance with the high Roman engineering standards," per allthatsinteresting.com. Researchers previously believed that Romans attempted to RAM enemy ships broadside, but the rams were found to have damage from head-to-head collisions.

David Ruff of the U.S. RPM Nautical Foundation and Sicily's Marine Archaeology Unit and a member of the team that recovered the artifacts said, "We believed that ships tried to RAM each other broadside. But many of the rams we have discovered are damaged, suggesting they went head to head. Either way, these were very violent collisions."

For more information about how these rams have altered our understanding of Roman naval warfare, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:allthatsinteresting.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

