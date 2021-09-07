All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

'First time' study reveals what the Sun looked like when it was a baby

A new study has explored a region on a star referred to as a 'hot spot'. The investigation may have revealed facts about our Sun.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 4:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers have successfully captured what is believed to now be the best view of matter colliding with the surface of a young star.

'First time' study reveals what the Sun looked like when it was a baby 01 | TweakTown.com

Catherine Espaillat, an astrophysicist at Boston University, spoke to Space.com and explained the process of a young star and how a local system of celestial objects can form around it. Newborn stars are surrounded by a protoplanetary disk of dust and gases, and from this disk, the objects that we commonly observe throughout the universe, such as moons, planets, and asteroids, are born. The star's magnetic field connects to this disk, as shown in the above concept image.

Espaillat is also the lead author on a new study that has examined the location on a star "where a star's magnetic field deposits protoplanetary disk material onto a star", per Space.com. Espaillat explains, "This footprint is called the 'hot spot,' since the material is very hot when it slams on to the surface of the star." The researchers concentrated their efforts on a star named GM Aurigae, as it's roughly the same mass as our sun, but is only about 2 million years old. Our sun is 4.6 billion years old.

What the researchers found that the visible light observed coming from GM Aurigae peaked in brightness a day after the ultraviolet light. The researchers suggest in their study that this can be explained by hot spots vary in density from its center to its outer edges, and that different densities influence the temperature of the surface.

Espaillat explained, "For the first time, we map the structure in this hot spot using observations and confirm theoretical predictions. This result teaches us more about what our sun looked like when it was young. Now our sun has sunspots, dark areas where the temperature on the surface is cooler. When our sun was young, it also had hot spots."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Space Exploration - S-p-a-c-e-x - Astronaut Men's T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
$15.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2021 at 11:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.