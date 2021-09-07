All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Hospital charges man $70,000 for X-rays, so he built his own machine

A man who was charged with a hospital bill of $69,210.32 has created his own x-ray machine at home in his garage, and it works.

Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 3:34 AM CDT
A man was charged nearly $70,000 in hospital bills. He then decided to make his own X-ray machine to see if he could build one cheaper than he was charged.

The man is a YouTuber named William Osman, and in the above video, you can see Osman jokingly going through his possessions to see which ones he could sell to pay off his hospital bill of $69,210.32. Osman explains that he will only have to pay $2,500 thanks to the health insurance he is on. However, Osman says that the bill he received made him think if he could build his own X-ray machine for cheaper than the hospital charges.

Osman successfully created his own X-ray machine, but the creation doesn't come without obvious health risks. Osman notes, "My will to do science is significantly stronger than my will to live," adding, "this is my magnum opus. This is the most dangerous contraption I have ever built." So, how did Osman do it? The engineer purchased a $155 X-ray vacuum tube that was recovered from an old X-ray machine that was purchased off eBay.

Osman also used a large roll of sheet lead, multiple Geiger counters, and a power supply that was able to deliver around 60,000 volts. Osman scanned his hands, and the results were actually quite impressive, according to radiologist Dr. Michael Cellini, who said, "That's actually pretty good". Cellini also pointed out that Osman's results were nowhere near the quality that can be achieved in a hospital, but "I'm pretty impressed for just being in your garage".

Other experts weren't as impressed. To read more about that, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:iflscience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

