Hospital charges man $70,000 for X-rays, so he built his own machine

A man who was charged with a hospital bill of $69,210.32 has created his own x-ray machine at home in his garage, and it works.

The man is a YouTuber named William Osman, and in the above video, you can see Osman jokingly going through his possessions to see which ones he could sell to pay off his hospital bill of $69,210.32. Osman explains that he will only have to pay $2,500 thanks to the health insurance he is on. However, Osman says that the bill he received made him think if he could build his own X-ray machine for cheaper than the hospital charges.

Osman successfully created his own X-ray machine, but the creation doesn't come without obvious health risks. Osman notes, "My will to do science is significantly stronger than my will to live," adding, "this is my magnum opus. This is the most dangerous contraption I have ever built." So, how did Osman do it? The engineer purchased a $155 X-ray vacuum tube that was recovered from an old X-ray machine that was purchased off eBay.

Osman also used a large roll of sheet lead, multiple Geiger counters, and a power supply that was able to deliver around 60,000 volts. Osman scanned his hands, and the results were actually quite impressive, according to radiologist Dr. Michael Cellini, who said, "That's actually pretty good". Cellini also pointed out that Osman's results were nowhere near the quality that can be achieved in a hospital, but "I'm pretty impressed for just being in your garage".

