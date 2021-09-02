All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms recent solar tsunami, blast from Sun on its way to Earth

Amazon tries to delay Starlink because it can't compete, says SpaceX

SpaceX has accused Amazon of purposely attempting to delay its Starlink satellite launch because the company can't compete.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 2 2021 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Amazon recently urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny SpaceX the approval needed to launch its second-generation Starlink satellites.

Amazon tries to delay Starlink because it can't compete, says SpaceX 01 | TweakTown.com

SpaceX is currently deploying its first-generation Starlink satellites that are providing users around the United States with internet service. Ahead of the second-generation launch for Starlink, Amazon has asked the FCC to deny SpaceX launch approval, citing that SpaceX violated regulatory rules by offering two separate configurations for its Starlink internet.

SpaceX has now fired back at Amazon by filing a response with the FCC that claims Amazon is purposely trying to delay the launch of Starlink because it is unable to compete. SpaceX claims that Amazon's tactic is to "The Commission should recognize this delay tactic for what it is-a continuation of efforts by the Amazon family of companies to hinder competitors to compensate for Amazon's failure to make progress of its own."

Adding, "Amazon's track record amply demonstrates that as it falls behind competitors, it is more than willing to use regulatory and legal processes to create obstacles designed to delay those competitors from leaving Amazon even further behind. These games unfortunately have real consequences for consumers, who are not only denied service because of Amazon's creeping development, but also lose access to faster moving competition."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Spacex Starship Blueprint t-Shirts, t-Shirts for Men, t-Shirts for Wom

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2021 at 4:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, arstechnica.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.