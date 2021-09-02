Video captures 15 skyscrapers blowing up simultaneously

Fifteen buildings were just demolished simultaneously, and the destruction was caught on video from multiple angles.

The demolition was a controlled one, and according to Taiwan news, the buildings that met their end were included in the Liyang Star City Phase II project, which was originally conceived back in 2011. The project has experienced several delays due to changes in the planning over the years, with it only resuming progress late last year.

As for the demolished buildings, they weren't finished, and the foundations for each of the buildings were exposed to rainwater and beyond repair, hence the decision to bring them down. Engineers used 4.6 tons of explosives for the controlled demolition, and the blast from the buildings coming down covered approximately 5.38 million square feet. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.