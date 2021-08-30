All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD rumored to rebrand Navi 22 on 6nm for low-end Radeon RX 7000 cards

AMD is reportedly rebranding its Navi 22 and Navi 23 GPUs for the new Radeon RX 7000 series, will make them on TSMC 6nm.

Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 7:04 PM CDT
We've been hearing rumors and whispers of AMD tapping TSMC and its 6nm node for a rebranding of its Navi 22 and Navi 23 mid-range RDNA 2 GPUs.

First it was that the Navi 2X GPUs would be on 6nm for the Radeon RX 7600/7500 series graphics cards from leaker Greymon55, but now Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is chiming in with some comments and his own sources confirming the news as well.

Tom explains the Navi 2X GPUs and future mid-range Radoen RX 7000 series GPUs: "because it's just -- it's not really a node shrink -- TSMC 6nm is design compatible with their 7nm. But, kinda of a half node shrink with little work required, because that is what it is -- AMD can kinda make sure this is out somewhat closer to the Xe launch if you want to, they just can do this".

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes, and a lot of it is targeted at now facilitating some supply to system integrators for low-end cards, and AMD's perspective -- directly to gamers on the DIY market. They're both preparing their combat for Xe -- and when you see little drops happen here or there, it's not a yes or no thing, and there's nuance. So, look for the details -- pay attention".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

