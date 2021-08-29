All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Japanese scientists use 3D printing to make realistic Wagyu steak

Researchers at Osaka University create Wagyu beef using a 3D printer -- who say that it has marbling 'just like the real thing'.

Published Sun, Aug 29 2021 7:12 PM CDT
You might be chowing down on a 3D-printed Wagyu steak in the very near future, with Japanese scientists creating Wagyu steak with marbling "just like the real thing".

A team out of the Osaka University replicated some of the best-tasting beef on the planet -- Wagyu -- which even has fat, muscle, and blood vessels in an intricate structure producing a marble effect. Wagyu beef is known worldwide as one of the most famous (and delicious) for its high content of "intramuscular fat" and marbling, recreated with 3D printing.

The marbling side of things is what gives Wagyu beef its delicious, deep flavors and specific texture -- so 3D printing Wagyu beef is a true feat. The researchers used two types of stem stells: bovine satellite cells and adipose-derived stem cells, insulated from Wagyu cows. They then incubated and coaxed the cells into becoming the various cell types required for the individual fibers for muscle, fat, and blood vessels -- they were piled on top of each other into a 3D stack that re-creates the marbling of the delicious Wagyu beef.

This is where things get a little more interesting: the researchers used a technique that is used to make Japanese Kintaro candy -- which is an old traditional sweet in the form of a long pipe and then cut it into slices. The slices themselves were cut perpendicularly to make lab-grown beef slices, which let the researchers customize the structure of the meat -- something you can't do with a cow.

Senior author Michiya Matsusaki explains: "By improving this technology, it will be possible to not only reproduce complex meat structures, such as the beautiful sashi of Wagyu beef, but to also make subtle adjustments to the fat and muscle components".

NEWS SOURCE:slashgear.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

