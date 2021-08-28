Intel Core i9-12900K tested: toasty 93C under load, 250W of power used

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs are not too far away, with some more testing and benchmarking being performed by Lenovo China Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager, "Woldstame" on Chinese media platform Weibo.

He tested the new Alder Lake CPU with power and heat stability benchmarks run through AIDA64, where after just under an hour of benchmarking the unnamed processor -- probably the Core i9-12900K -- was running at an average of 86C, and up to 93C at times.

Not only that, but he notes that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card inside of his PC is now not the only thing that consumes 350W of power.

The Intel Alder Lake CPU inside of his system was using 248W average power, so we should expect a pushed-to-the-wall Core i9-12900K to consume 240-250W of power. VideoCardz notes that from all of the leaked Alder Lake CPUs "only the 125W series is known to have a 241W PL2 limit, those are the K-series SKUs. In other words, Wolfstame is testing either Core i9-12900K, i7-12700K, or i5-12600K".