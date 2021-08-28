All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel Core i9-12900K tested: toasty 93C under load, 250W of power used

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs are running hot, consume lots of power: early tests have the CPU averaging 86% and 250W power.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Aug 28 2021 8:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs are not too far away, with some more testing and benchmarking being performed by Lenovo China Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager, "Woldstame" on Chinese media platform Weibo.

Intel Core i9-12900K tested: toasty 93C under load, 250W of power used 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

He tested the new Alder Lake CPU with power and heat stability benchmarks run through AIDA64, where after just under an hour of benchmarking the unnamed processor -- probably the Core i9-12900K -- was running at an average of 86C, and up to 93C at times.

Not only that, but he notes that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card inside of his PC is now not the only thing that consumes 350W of power.

The Intel Alder Lake CPU inside of his system was using 248W average power, so we should expect a pushed-to-the-wall Core i9-12900K to consume 240-250W of power. VideoCardz notes that from all of the leaked Alder Lake CPUs "only the 125W series is known to have a 241W PL2 limit, those are the K-series SKUs. In other words, Wolfstame is testing either Core i9-12900K, i7-12700K, or i5-12600K".

Intel Core i9-12900K tested: toasty 93C under load, 250W of power used 06 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900K tested: toasty 93C under load, 250W of power used 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$544.89
$544.89$544.89$549.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/28/2021 at 6:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.