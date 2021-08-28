China will attack Taiwan on September 25 warns horrifying rumor

I stumbled onto someone sharing an anonymous post from 4chan, which might turn out to be totally full of shit, but with the way the world is going right now -- Afghanistan, is one large part, and secondly -- China invading Taiwanese airspace and the Taiwan government preparing for war, it kinda makes sense.

A new post on 4chan starts off with: "You're probably going to have to see it in action to believe it" and then dives right into what could be a horrific event in the very near future. The poster warns of China invading Taiwan, but that an "agreement in principle has been reached" between the US and China over this upcoming attack.

The post explains: "Low-level, preliminary negotiations have been completed and an agreement in principle has been reached between the United States and China concerning Taiwan. There are approximately 6 people who are aware of this in the United States up until right now".

"China, obviously, is very interested in reclaiming Taiwan and there was some perplexity as to whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense. Chinese representatives approached American contacts with an interesting proposal two days ago. In a stunning act of arrogance, they informed our contacts that they do, indeed, intend to invade Taiwan, and they suggested that they would tell us the exact date they intend to do this on the condition that we do not relay the information to Taiwan and of course, that we agree not to intervene in the conflict".

"Unbelievably, and this is the reason why I am writing this at great risk to myself, the U.S. President gave

instructions to agree to China's terms. This message was passed along, to which China responded with information concerning their plans".

"The Chinese attack against Taiwan is going to begin at 2:15am local time on September 25, 2021. The plans include two weeks of bombardment followed by an amphibious landing. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS AGREED PRIVATELY TO WITHHOLD THIS INFORMATION FROM TAIWAN, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, AND THE WORLD. THE U.S. HAS ENTERED INTO A CONSPIRACY ALONGSIDE CHINA TO BRING ABOUT THE DOWNFALL OF TAIWAN ON SEPTEMBER 25, 2021".

"The only proof I can offer you of any of this is the fact this it indeed will happen, and when it does, I suspect

you'll agree about the reason. By doing this, the Biden Administration is committing treason and betraying one of our closest allies. Pray for the people of Taiwan and the people of the world, as it seems we may be headed for one of the darkest chapters in human history".

