All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Sabrent teases its crazy huge, crazy fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD with 8TB

Sabrent is about to unleash the huge 8TB variant of its Rocket 4 Plus SSD family, perfect for your next-gen Intel Alder Lake CPU.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 2:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent is about to unleash its biggest and most badass SSD yet -- the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Sabrent teases its crazy huge, crazy fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD with 8TB 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD will have the same crazy high read and write speeds as its 4TB variant, with up to 7200MB/sec (7.2GB/sec) reads and 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) writes. The 4TB version of the drive is already one of the best that exists on the planet right now, but now there's an insane 8TB version right around the corner.

I can see this being the soul of my new Intel Alder Lake GPU test bench, where I will be updating to Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K processor + DDR5 RAM + PCIe 5.0 on day one. Windows 11 will be used on it, and man I think I'm going to need more than one of these new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs inside. I mean, it would be blasphemy to not do that, right... these new 8TB SSDs from Sabrent are going to be crazy.

How would 8 of the new 8TB SSDs from Sabrent go in a PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0 RAID controller? :)

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD is coming soon, except a day one review here on TweakTown.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$999.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2021 at 2:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.