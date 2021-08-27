Sabrent teases its crazy huge, crazy fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD with 8TB

Sabrent is about to unleash the huge 8TB variant of its Rocket 4 Plus SSD family, perfect for your next-gen Intel Alder Lake CPU.

The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD will have the same crazy high read and write speeds as its 4TB variant, with up to 7200MB/sec (7.2GB/sec) reads and 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) writes. The 4TB version of the drive is already one of the best that exists on the planet right now, but now there's an insane 8TB version right around the corner.

I can see this being the soul of my new Intel Alder Lake GPU test bench, where I will be updating to Intel's next-gen Core i9-12900K processor + DDR5 RAM + PCIe 5.0 on day one. Windows 11 will be used on it, and man I think I'm going to need more than one of these new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs inside. I mean, it would be blasphemy to not do that, right... these new 8TB SSDs from Sabrent are going to be crazy.

How would 8 of the new 8TB SSDs from Sabrent go in a PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 5.0 RAID controller? :)

Sabrent's new Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD is coming soon, except a day one review here on TweakTown.