All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Here's the reasons why NASA wants to go back to the moon

NASA is planning on making the journey back to the moon in the coming years, but why has the space agency selected the moon?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Aug 27 2021 5:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA is planning on making the long venture back to the moon, but why is the space agency selecting the more for exploration?

In a new video posted to the NASA YouTube channel, the space agency details all of its reasons why it wants to go back to the moon. NASA researchers explain that the moon holds opportunities for humans to discover more about Earth, our Sun, and our entire solar system.

NASA says that its Artemis program that is set to put humans back on the moon by 2024 will pave the way forward for future generations to be inspired by its accomplishments. In more detail, NASA explains that the agency needs to learn how to establish a community on another cosmic shore because "Mars is calling". When a community is created long-term science will be underway to better understand our neighbors and the planet we call home.

Here's the reasons why NASA wants to go back to the moon 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.