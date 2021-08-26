All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: We just detected a mysterious exoplanet that has no known 'equivalent'

Fallout 76's future looks uncertain as project lead steps down

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner is leaving Bethesda Game Studios, leaving many to question the game's future plans.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 26 2021 4:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner has left Bethesda Game Studios, and fans wonder where the game will go from here.

Fallout 76's future looks uncertain as project lead steps down 532 | TweakTown.com

Today Bethesda's underdog Fallout live game lost one of its key leaders as Jeff Gardiner departed from the studio. Gardiner had a 15-year run with Bethesda Game Studios and worked on a number of the company's highest profile games including Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4 before punctuating his time at BGS with with Fallout 76.

"My time at BGS has come to an end. It has been an amazing ride, from producing the Designers on Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim to Lead Producer of Fallout 4, and finally Project Lead of Fallout 76. I will miss my co-workers and want to thank the amazing fans. Stay tuned," Gardiner announced on Twitter.

Fans are curious as to what exactly happened, but Gardiner says he made the decision to leave. The decision may have been affected by Fallout 76's seemingly aimless trajectory of hit-or-miss content and monetization, as well as its list of issues and bugs which most recently include widespread duping causing significant network problems as well as accidentally gifting players $500 of in-game currency that they shouldn't spend.

Some fans hope Fallout 76 will morph into a more coherent MMO-style experience similar to The Elder Scrolls Online. Others want Fallout 76 to remain as it is--a Fallout live game--with adjustments to content and balances.

Whatever the future holds for Fallout 76, Bethesda Game Studios is currently working on two big-budget projects including Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. It'll be interesting to see if Fallout 76 peters out without Gardiner's help or if the game could come back stronger than ever with Microsoft's live service tutelage.

Read Also: Fallout 76 fans want endgame content, not Fallout Worlds

Buy at Amazon

Fallout 76: Wastelanders - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$8.86
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2021 at 4:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.