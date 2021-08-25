All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's a list of Best Buy stores with GeForce RTX 30 FE cards in stock

Best Buy stock numebrs and store list updated with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards that are in stock.

Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 8:31 PM CDT
We all know how bad the GPU shortage is worldwide, but US gamers can now fight each other for a GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards at Best Buy.

GPU Restock Monitor on Twitter keeps a track of the cards flowing into Best Buy, tweeting out that around 17,000 units have passed through Best Buy doors. This includes the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition.

There's a gigantic list of cards, with a nice spread between stores across many states in the US. There is around 25 x GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards per Best Buy it seems, with a different spread of RTX 30 series FE cards at Best Buy stores across the US.

I would take this list with a grain of salt and call your local Best Buy store -- especially if it's listed here, to make sure they've got it in stock. They'll be for in-store purchases at Best Buy, and not online -- or else I'm sure they would've been sold out already.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

