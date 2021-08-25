Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S QWV0 engineering sample @ 1.6GHz teased

Say hello to the Intel Alder Lake-S QWV0 engineering sample, a very early sample -- 9 months after the first Alder Lake-S ES chip.

Intel's new Alder Lake CPU architecture is nearly here, with a new Alder Lake-S engineering sample codenamed QWV0 clocking in at 1.6GHz has been spotted.

VideoCardz had the first Intel Alder Lake CPU engineering sample picture quite some time ago now, all the way back in November 2020 -- but this picture is probably an early ES1 or ES2 chip that Intel would've been sending out for qualification samples in late June 2021.

As the site points out, it's definitely odd that it took close to a year for a new photo of an Alder Lake engineering sample CPU to leak out.

The new Intel Alder Lake QWV0 processor could have its hybrid architecture cranking underneath, with the site noting: "The configuration of the QWV0 prout-down cessor has not been revealed, hence it is unclear if this is a sample of fully enabled 8 P-Core and 8 E-Core processors or rather a variant".

The above photo is the original Alder Lake ES chip leak photo from November 2020, and the new ES chip doesn't look that different. At least not to the package design, layout of the components, or the integrated heat spreader (IHS).