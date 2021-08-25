All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Diablo 2 Resurrected's beta is basically the final game

Blizzard confirms Diablo 2 Resurrected's open beta test reflects final game's content, no new features coming besides bug fixes.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 4:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Blizzard confirms Diablo 2 Resurrected won't get any major new features added from now until launch, and the open beta matches the content found in the final game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected's beta is basically the final game 80 | TweakTown.com

There's bad news for D2R players on consoles: Lobbies and chat rooms won't be in the final game when it launches. In fact, the beta is basically the final version of the game. Blizzard says they aren't adding in any new features outside of bug fixes until after the game's release.

"We've heard the community feedback but with four weeks till launch we're focused on stability and optimizations. No new features till after launch," Diablo head Rod Fergusson said on Twitter.

This also means ladder rankings won't be included at launch, but this is something we already knew. D2R is effectively releasing as an unfinished game and Blizzard instead plans to add content features post-launch.

Fans aren't happy with the state of D2R on consoles (myself included). I personally don't think the game should be released in such a state, and the console version should be delayed. Gamers are saying they're cancelling pre-orders and will take a wait and see approach until key features are added.

Diablo 2 Resurrected releases in September on current and next-gen consoles and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo II: Resurrected - Prime Evil Collection - Xbox [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2021 at 4:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.