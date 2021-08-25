Diablo 2 Resurrected's beta is basically the final game

Blizzard confirms Diablo 2 Resurrected won't get any major new features added from now until launch, and the open beta matches the content found in the final game.

There's bad news for D2R players on consoles: Lobbies and chat rooms won't be in the final game when it launches. In fact, the beta is basically the final version of the game. Blizzard says they aren't adding in any new features outside of bug fixes until after the game's release.

"We've heard the community feedback but with four weeks till launch we're focused on stability and optimizations. No new features till after launch," Diablo head Rod Fergusson said on Twitter.

This also means ladder rankings won't be included at launch, but this is something we already knew. D2R is effectively releasing as an unfinished game and Blizzard instead plans to add content features post-launch.

Fans aren't happy with the state of D2R on consoles (myself included). I personally don't think the game should be released in such a state, and the console version should be delayed. Gamers are saying they're cancelling pre-orders and will take a wait and see approach until key features are added.

Diablo 2 Resurrected releases in September on current and next-gen consoles and PC.