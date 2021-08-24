All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy 14 is so popular that some data centers are 100% full

Square Enix can't keep up with massive demand for its successful MMORPG, leading to the Aether NA data center being 100% full.

Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 2:12 PM CDT
Final Fantasy XIV is so popular that Square Enix is currently having issues keeping up with demand.

Final Fantasy 14 is so popular that some data centers are 100% full

Square Enix has announced that all of the worlds on its North American Aether data center are completely full, meaning players on these worlds can no longer create new characters. The devs suggest creating new characters on the Primal or Crystal servers for the time being. Square Enix's dev teams say they are working on adding new worlds and expanding the servers, but these fixes won't be in place any time soon due to COVID-19 restrictions. The European data centers are also heavily congested but are currently working as intended.

There's no news on whether or not Square Enix can add more data centers or worlds ahead of FF14's huge new Endwalker expansion on November 23.

"As of the Patch 5.58 Hotfix maintenance, all Worlds on the Aether Data Center have been classified as Congested. Despite expanding the maximum capacity as much as possible and closely monitoring the situation, the number of logins for each World have constantly remained at full capacity, which led to us taking this course of action," the devs said in a recent update.

"This means players will be unable to create new characters on any World on the Aether Data Center until this classification is lifted. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this will cause for those of you who were looking forward to embarking on adventures with friends."

The Aether data center hosts the following worlds:

  • Adamantoise
  • Cactaur
  • Faerie
  • Gilgamesh
  • Jenova
  • Midgardsomr
  • Sargatanas
  • Siren
NEWS SOURCE:na.finalfantasyxiv.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

