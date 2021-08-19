All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new XeSS upscaling tech will also work on Radeon, GeForce GPUs

Intel XeSS will arrive on the ARC Alchemist GPU in 2022: AI-based upscaling tech that will also work on GeForce and Radeon GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 11:39 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Aug 19 2021 11:53 PM CDT
Intel has confirmed and better detailed its XeSS AI-based super-sampling technology, which will debut with its Xe GPU architecture and new ARC Alchemist graphics cards dropping in 2022 and beyond.

Intel's new XeSS upscaling tech will also work on Radeon, GeForce GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Intel XeSS upscaling technology will use either the XMX instruction set on the new ARC Alchemist graphics cards and DG2 GPUs, or the DP4a instructions which are on the integrated GPUs on Intel's new chips based on the Xe-LP architecture. But not only that, it'll also work on the NVIDIA Pascal GP102-106 GPU.

Intel's new XeSS upscaling tech will also work on Radeon, GeForce GPUs 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel has said that it will be opening up its XeSS upscaling tech to game developers and its competitors in the GPU market, with XeSS going open-source. This means we should expect Intel's new XeSS technology to work with many more NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon GPUs.

Intel's new XeSS upscaling tech will also work on Radeon, GeForce GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com

More interestingly, that video demo above is running on pre-production desktop silicon of Intel's new ARC Alchemist GPU... where at 4K, the company is teasing a 100% improvement in performance. Again, I will want to wait and see and test it myself extensively when Intel's new ARC Alchemist GPU launches in 2022.

Intel's new XeSS upscaling tech will also work on Radeon, GeForce GPUs 02 | TweakTown.com

As for the XeSS technology itself, it's based on neural networks in the way that NVIDIA's DLSS technology does. Intel's new XeSS tech will use motion vectors and history buffers, improving the quality of graphics in motion. You can see in the video that Intel made that it works, but I'd want to see it in front of my own eyeballs or in a faster-paced game.

