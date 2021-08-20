All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New next-gen Skyrim re-release coming to PS5, Series X, PC in November

Bethesda celebrates Skyrim's 10th birthday with yet another re-release on next-gen consoles with Creation Club mods and more.

Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 10:25 AM CDT
It's been 10 years since Skyrim released. You know what that means--time for another port.

New next-gen Skyrim re-release coming to PS5, Series X, PC in November 22 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Surprise: Skyrim is being re-released on next-gen consoles. At Quakecon, Bethesda announced two bits of Skyrim news: A free next-gen upgrade for anyone who owns Skyrim Special Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, and a fully-fledged new Skyrim Anniversary Edition SKU.

The Anniversary Edition will be a separate paid re-release but Special Edition owners can pay to upgrade to the new version.

Both the next-gen upgrade and the Anniversary Edition come with a host of new enhancements and features. Fishing, for example, will be available in Skyrim. Survival is also built in too. Additions like these were previously only available with mods.

New next-gen Skyrim re-release coming to PS5, Series X, PC in November 21 | TweakTown.com

The Anniversary Edition will include 500 Creation Club mods built right in, and it will also support player-created mods like Skyrim Special Edition--although the console modding scene has seriously fallen off the map.

Bethesda didn't detail performance targets for Skyrim's next-gen port but we should expect things like 4K 60FPS, ultra-fast loading, and maybe even more storage space for mods.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on November 11, 2021, exactly 10 years after the original game's release.

Current and future owners of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on any platform including Xbox Game Pass Subscribers will receive access to three free pieces of Creation Club content: Fishing, Survival Mode and even new quests with Saints and Seducers.

Additionally, Skyrim Special Edition owners on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox Series X|S will receive a free upgrade to an enhanced version on November 11 for their respective PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S systems!

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

