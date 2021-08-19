New Quake on consoles: 4K resolution, mods, online MP with cross-play

Quake is back on consoles with 4K resolution, mod support, 8-player crossplay online MP, and PC gamers get a free upgrade.

Quake is back with a huge new enhanced edition on PC and even consoles with 4K resolution support, mods, and tons of other features.

Today Bethesda announced a new upgraded version of the classic 90s shooter Quake. It's not a remake or a reboot, but more of a remastering of the original game with updated 4K graphics and streamlined performance on all platforms. For the first time since the SEGA Saturn days, Quake is coming to consoles.

The goal here is to get a unified and modernized version of Quake simultaneously running on consoles and PC. The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, complete with online multiplayer and crossplay. There's dedicated servers for online multiplayer but custom matches are limited to peer-to-peer networking.

It's $10 on PS4 and Switch, but if you own the original game this will be a free upgrade--it's also included in Game Pass.

The updated Quake also features full mod support on consoles and even a new Dimension of the Machine expansion made by MachineGames. And yes, the original Nine Inch Nails soundtrack is in.

MachineGames (who actually made a map back in the day), the remaster gurus at Nightdive Studios, and id Software all collaborated on the project.

The Quake enhanced edition is out now on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox. There's a free next-gen patch in the works that'll skyrocket the game to 4K 120FPS on next-gen hardware too.