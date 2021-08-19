New Quake on consoles: 4K resolution, mods, online MP with cross-play
Quake is back on consoles with 4K resolution, mod support, 8-player crossplay online MP, and PC gamers get a free upgrade.
Quake is back with a huge new enhanced edition on PC and even consoles with 4K resolution support, mods, and tons of other features.
Today Bethesda announced a new upgraded version of the classic 90s shooter Quake. It's not a remake or a reboot, but more of a remastering of the original game with updated 4K graphics and streamlined performance on all platforms. For the first time since the SEGA Saturn days, Quake is coming to consoles.
The goal here is to get a unified and modernized version of Quake simultaneously running on consoles and PC. The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, complete with online multiplayer and crossplay. There's dedicated servers for online multiplayer but custom matches are limited to peer-to-peer networking.
It's $10 on PS4 and Switch, but if you own the original game this will be a free upgrade--it's also included in Game Pass.
The updated Quake also features full mod support on consoles and even a new Dimension of the Machine expansion made by MachineGames. And yes, the original Nine Inch Nails soundtrack is in.
MachineGames (who actually made a map back in the day), the remaster gurus at Nightdive Studios, and id Software all collaborated on the project.
The Quake enhanced edition is out now on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox. There's a free next-gen patch in the works that'll skyrocket the game to 4K 120FPS on next-gen hardware too.
Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake® is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today's retro-style FPS games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original.
Experience the Original Game, Enhanced
Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K* and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more. There's never been a better time to play Quake.
Play the Dark Fantasy Campaign
You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.
Get the Original & New Expansion Packs
Quake also comes with both original expansion packs: "The Scourge of Armagon" and "Dissolution of Eternity," as well as two expansions developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames: "Dimension of the Past," and the all-new "Dimension of the Machine."
Discover the All-New "Dimension of the Machine" Expansion
In the deepest depths of the labyrinth lies the core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Crusade across time and space against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal hiding the greatest threat to all known worlds-destroy it...before it destroys us all.
Enjoy Online & Local Multiplayer and CO-OP
Fight through the dark fantasy base campaign and expansions in 4-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for 8-player (online) or 4-player (local split-screen) matches. Featuring dedicated server support for online matchmaking and peer-to-peer support for custom matches.
Download Additional, Free Mods & Missions
Expand your experience with free, curated, fan-made and official mods and missions such as Quake 64, which is available to download and play now. More fan-made and official mods and missions coming soon.
Play Together with Crossplay
Play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform!