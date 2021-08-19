Battlefield 2042 is FREE with certain GeForce RTX 30 series cards

Inno3D teases that Battlefield 2042 will be bundled with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, early access to Open Beta included.

It looks like NVIDIA will be bundling EA DICE's next-gen Battlefield 2042 with its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, teased by Inno3D.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has announced it will be bundling Battlefield 2042 with its GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 307 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. The offer includes the standard edition of Battlefield 2042, as well as early access to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 open beta.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 will have NVIDIA DLSS support, PC gamers rejoice

Not only that, but you'll also get some Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses that include Mr. Chompy -- an epic weapon charm, the Baku ACB-90 tactical knife, and special player cards and in-game tag for online profiles.

As for the full game, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on October 22 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. On the PC side of things, Battlefield 2042 will release on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.