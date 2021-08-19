All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 2042 is FREE with certain GeForce RTX 30 series cards

Inno3D teases that Battlefield 2042 will be bundled with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, early access to Open Beta included.

Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 9:52 PM CDT
It looks like NVIDIA will be bundling EA DICE's next-gen Battlefield 2042 with its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, teased by Inno3D.

The company has announced it will be bundling Battlefield 2042 with its GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 307 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. The offer includes the standard edition of Battlefield 2042, as well as early access to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 open beta.

Not only that, but you'll also get some Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses that include Mr. Chompy -- an epic weapon charm, the Baku ACB-90 tactical knife, and special player cards and in-game tag for online profiles.

As for the full game, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on October 22 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. On the PC side of things, Battlefield 2042 will release on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

