NASA will attempt to deflect an asteroid, impact to happen next fall

NASA will be attempting to deflect an asteroid with what the space agency is calling a 'Double Asteroid Redirection Test', or DART.

Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 3:32 AM CDT
NASA is going to attempt to deflect an asteroid with something the space agency has been working on for more than two years.

NASA calls it the "Double Asteroid Redirection Test," or DART for short, and the mission involves NASA launching a spacecraft that will rocket towards the Didymos binary asteroid and collide with it. NASA wants to test if the impact of the spacecraft colliding with the asteroid will be enough to alter its course. It should be noted that the asteroid doesn't currently pose any threat to Earth and that NASA is purely conducting this mission for research purposes.

According to NASA's latest update on DART, the spacecraft recently received solar arrays that will be a core component to getting the spacecraft all the way to the Didmos asteroid system. The spacecraft will travel for ten months to reach the asteroid system and will launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket this November. When the spacecraft collides with the asteroid, it will be traveling at around 15,000 mph, and NASA will have Earth-based telescopes aimed at the asteroid for clear observation.

NEWS SOURCES:autoevolution.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

