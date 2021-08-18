Intel's next-gen Core i9-13900K CPU : 16C/24T @ up to 5.5GHz in 2022

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs launch in Q4 2021, Raptor Lake after that a year later -- teased with 16 cores, and 24 threads.

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake-S processors will be coming in late-2022, and now we have some more juicy rumors to feed you in the form of the flagship Core i9-13900K processor.

The flagship Core i9-13900K processor will have 24 threads with a configuration of 8 cores + 16 cores, for a total of 24 cores of CPU power. Intel will be tapping the same hybrid architecture that will ship inside of the next-gen Alder Lake-S processors that will drop in a couple of months' time, but Raptor Lake will have an updated high-performance core codenamed Raptor Cove.

Alder Lake will ship with new high-performance "Golden Cove" cores and high-efficiency "Gracemont" cores, while the next-next-gen Raptor Lake CPUs will have new high-performance core codenamed Raptor Cove. Not to be confused with Raptor Lake, which is the codename of the family of CPUs -- but the tweaked high-performance core "Raptor Cove" will be the big difference between this year's Alder Lake and next year's Raptor Lake chips.

In the new leaks, Jim from AdoredTV teases that Intel will be offering its new Raptor Lake CPUs in three different configurations: 8C+16C, 8C+8C, and 6C+0C. The leaks include teases of the Raptor Lake Pentium, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 processors.

Raptor Lake will see the Enthusiast "K" series split into 24, 16, and 14-core CPU offerings -- while the Mainstream series split into far more offerings -- 24, 16, 14, 10, 4, and 2-core CPU offerings. Intels' new Low Power "T" series will be offered in the same CPU configurations as the Mainstream 65W parts, but the Low Power "T" chips are 35W.

What chipset will you need ? Intel will launch a new 700-series chipset for the Raptor Lake family of CPUs, with the flagship Z790 chipset already teased a few times now. The new 700-series chipset will launch a plethora of new motherboards that will support next-gen DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies.

DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 -- new tech ! Yes, this is going to be a huge upgrade over the previous generation CPUs and features... where we've lived in the world of DDR4 memory for what feels like forever (it launched in 2014) and PCIe 4.0 just launching on Intel chipsets this year, and we're already moving onto DDR5 + PCIe 5.0, which is kinda kick ass.

Undisputed CPU performance, kicking AMD's ass: Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake-S flagship processor is rumored to be clocked at up to 5.5GHz and will give Intel "undisputed single-threaded performance leadership" with power and performance as well as IPC improvements across the board.

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake-S will have the usual performance and power improvements over Alder Lake, which will have the same performance and power improvements over the current-gen 11th Gen Core CPUs with the flagship Core i9-11900K processor.

Raptor-Lake S will have increased IPC and frequencies, with a rumored 200MHz increase on Turbo CPU clocks with a "world record turbo frequency of 5.5GHz" according to the latest leaks, as well as "undisputed single-threaded performance leadership".

Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake 13th Gen Core CPUs should launch Q4 2022.