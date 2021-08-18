All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD rumor: refresh Navi 2X GPUs on 6nm for Radeon RX 7600/7500 series

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7600, Radeon RX 7500 series graphics cards could have refreshed Navi 2X GPUs on the 6nm process.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 8:37 PM CDT
A very juicy rumor has just hit, and it makes a hell of a lot of sense -- AMD will refresh its RDNA 2-based Navi 2X GPUs for 6nm node for its next-gen mid-range Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7500 range graphics cards.

AMD rumor: refresh Navi 2X GPUs on 6nm for Radeon RX 7600/7500 series 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The rumor is coming from @Greymon55 on Twitter, which said that the new Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs will be based on the new RDNA 3 architecture -- expect these GPUs inside of the Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

Meanwhile, the Navi 24, Navi 23, and Navi 22 should be refreshed on the 6nm node and will be released with new names -- Radeon RX 7000 series parts. Navi 31 should power the new Radeon RX 7900 XT with its MCM/MCD (multi-chip module, or multi-chip design) while Navi 33 is a monolithic GPU design that should power the Radeon RX 7800 series GPUs.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

