AMD rumor: refresh Navi 2X GPUs on 6nm for Radeon RX 7600/7500 series

A very juicy rumor has just hit, and it makes a hell of a lot of sense -- AMD will refresh its RDNA 2-based Navi 2X GPUs for 6nm node for its next-gen mid-range Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7500 range graphics cards.

The rumor is coming from @Greymon55 on Twitter, which said that the new Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs will be based on the new RDNA 3 architecture -- expect these GPUs inside of the Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

Meanwhile, the Navi 24, Navi 23, and Navi 22 should be refreshed on the 6nm node and will be released with new names -- Radeon RX 7000 series parts. Navi 31 should power the new Radeon RX 7900 XT with its MCM/MCD (multi-chip module, or multi-chip design) while Navi 33 is a monolithic GPU design that should power the Radeon RX 7800 series GPUs.