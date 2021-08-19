All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Astronomers snap some of the most detailed images of galaxies ever

A team of astronomers has pieced together some of the most detailed images ever seen of galaxies that are out in deep space.

Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 2:34 AM CDT
Astronomers have managed to capture some of the highest detailed images of galaxies, which could allow researchers to develop a deeper understanding of how galaxies work.

The team of astronomers used more than 70,000 small antennae across nine European counties to drastically increase the resolution of the images. Additionally, over six years the team created a completely new way of collecting the signals from each of the antennas, interpreting the data, and then combining it together to eventually form the image.

Dr Leah Morabito from Durham University, the UK, who spearheaded the achievement, spoke to BBC and said, "To work on the data for so long, and then to finally get such images and be able be the first person to see what it looks like is just incredible. I walked around with a huge smile on my face for the rest of the day, because I felt so proud that I was able to make these images and be able to see something nobody had ever seen before".

As for the image seen above, researchers point out that it shows a galaxy that has a black hole at its center. The black hole is shooting out long of material on either side of it, as seen in orange. If you are interested in learning more about black hole jet streams, check out this link here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

