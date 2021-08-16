All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Roblox could get widespread AI bots and voice chatting soon

Roblox Corp. makes a strategic decision to buy Guilded, a communications platform that could bring new interactivity to Roblox.

Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 5:23 PM CDT
If Roblox Corp's latest buyout is anything to go by, the billion-dollar social game sensation Roblox may eventually get native voice and video chat at some point.

Roblox Corp today acquired Guilded, an interactivity platform designed to connect gamers with various options like voice and video chatting. The company didn't disclose exact terms of the acquisition and Guilded will remain an independent company.

While it's not explicitly confirmed by executives, it's implied Guilded's solutions may show up in Roblox in some form. As per a press release, Guilded's tech goes beyond chatting and communication to also include in-game bots:

"Since launching in 2017, the Guilded team has built a powerful platform to connect gaming communities, including tools and features such as tiered voice chat, video chat, integrated calendars, scheduling tools and more. In March 2021, the company launched its bot API to simplify bot development allowing users with little or no programming experience to easily create bots."

Roblox already has dumb AI options with specific mini-games, and increased bot support could help create new innovative games. The games platform had over 43 million daily active users as of Q2 2021.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

