Intel teases AI-based DLSS-style super sampling tech in the works

Intel confirms it is working on AI-based Super Sampling technology, to fight against NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR technologies.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 10:09 PM CDT
Intel made its ARC branding official today, with ARC being the Radeon to AMD and the GeForce to NVIDIA -- a new series of Xe-based GPUs in the new ARC series of discrete graphics cards.

Intel has now publicly confirmed that it's working on AI-based supersampling technology, where in 2022 and beyond we'll see the new ARC series graphics cards taking on DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution).

Intel explains: "Upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel's Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

