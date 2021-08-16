Intel teases AI-based DLSS-style super sampling tech in the works

Intel confirms it is working on AI-based Super Sampling technology, to fight against NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR technologies.

Intel made its ARC branding official today, with ARC being the Radeon to AMD and the GeForce to NVIDIA -- a new series of Xe-based GPUs in the new ARC series of discrete graphics cards.

Intel has now publicly confirmed that it's working on AI-based supersampling technology, where in 2022 and beyond we'll see the new ARC series graphics cards taking on DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution).

Intel explains: "Upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel's Xe LP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features. Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate".