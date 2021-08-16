All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series

GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ series, including the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom+ Golden Sample GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 11:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GAINWARD has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series, with the flagship GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom+ "Golden Sample" graphics card.

GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

The new Phantom+ series are being made in GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 variants from GAINWARD. The new GAINWARD RTX 3090 Phantom+ Golden Sample still has the same 1845MHz boost clock, 420W TDP, 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and 2.7-slot cooler as the regular Phantom.

GAINWARD has made the new RTX 3090 Phantom+ GS more black than the original card, but the same design is here. The front LED strip has been moved, with RGB logo lighting up the side of the card which should look great inside of a gaming PC.

GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series 04 | TweakTown.com
GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series 05 | TweakTown.com

Above, you've got the GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom+ Golden Sample, with the RGB lighting moved away from the centre of the card. Below, is the regular RTX 3090 Phantom GS.

GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Gainward GeForce RTX 3080 Phantom

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2967.49
$2967.49--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2021 at 7:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.