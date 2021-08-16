GAINWARD unveils its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series

GAINWARD has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 Phantom+ GPU series, with the flagship GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom+ "Golden Sample" graphics card.

The new Phantom+ series are being made in GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090 variants from GAINWARD. The new GAINWARD RTX 3090 Phantom+ Golden Sample still has the same 1845MHz boost clock, 420W TDP, 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and 2.7-slot cooler as the regular Phantom.

GAINWARD has made the new RTX 3090 Phantom+ GS more black than the original card, but the same design is here. The front LED strip has been moved, with RGB logo lighting up the side of the card which should look great inside of a gaming PC.

Above, you've got the GAINWARD GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom+ Golden Sample, with the RGB lighting moved away from the centre of the card. Below, is the regular RTX 3090 Phantom GS.