All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Check out this awesome 9-minute Battlefield 2042 short film 'Exodus'

The Wire's Michael K. Williams stars in Battlefield 2042's super-slick 9-minute short film 'Exodus' -- giving us the back story.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 15 2021 9:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA DICE won't have a single-player campaign for Battlefield 2042, which is a good thing in my opinion -- as they can purely concentrate on where it matters: the multiplayer. But that doesn't mean there isn't a story behind Battlefield 2042, which has been explored beautifully with a 9-minute short film "Exodus", check it out:

You might remember Michael K. Williams from Battlefield 4 back in 2013, where he was in the game as Sgt. Kimble "Irish" Graves -- but he looks much better under the next-gen graphics that EA DICE has cooking up inside of Battlefield 2042. Irish makes a return, and what a return it is.

I'm actually fine with DICE not having a single-player campaign if we at least get a back story in the way of these awesome short films like Exodus. Anyway, let us know what you think about the Battlefield 2042 "Exodus" short film in the comments below.

Check out this awesome 9-minute Battlefield 2042 short film 'Exodus' 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/15/2021 at 9:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.