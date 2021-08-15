Check out this awesome 9-minute Battlefield 2042 short film 'Exodus'

EA DICE won't have a single-player campaign for Battlefield 2042, which is a good thing in my opinion -- as they can purely concentrate on where it matters: the multiplayer. But that doesn't mean there isn't a story behind Battlefield 2042, which has been explored beautifully with a 9-minute short film "Exodus", check it out:

You might remember Michael K. Williams from Battlefield 4 back in 2013, where he was in the game as Sgt. Kimble "Irish" Graves -- but he looks much better under the next-gen graphics that EA DICE has cooking up inside of Battlefield 2042. Irish makes a return, and what a return it is.

I'm actually fine with DICE not having a single-player campaign if we at least get a back story in the way of these awesome short films like Exodus. Anyway, let us know what you think about the Battlefield 2042 "Exodus" short film in the comments below.

