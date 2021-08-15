Battlefield 2042 technical test runs better on Xbox than it does on PC
Battlefield 2042 technical playtesters early reports say that the Xbox Series X version of the game runs smoother than the PC.
Before I even start, remember this is a technical playtest and not the final game -- but early reports from the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest report that the Xbox Series X version of the game runs better, smoother than the PC version of the game.
Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson tweeted out that he was receiving reports that "the Xbox version of the Battlefield 2042 tech test is much smoother than the PC version". The PC version of Battlefield 2042 on the other hand, once it launches, have NVIDIA-powered DLSS and Reflex technologies that will make it far superior than any console could ever wish to be.
It seems the console versions of Battlefield 2042 aren't perfect, as EA DICE had to pull the plug on the PlayStation 5 version of the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest over a "critical issue". The full game launches on October 22, so let's hope things are worked out by then.
