Battlefield 2042 technical test runs better on Xbox than it does on PC

Battlefield 2042 technical playtesters early reports say that the Xbox Series X version of the game runs smoother than the PC.

Published Sun, Aug 15 2021 8:35 PM CDT
Before I even start, remember this is a technical playtest and not the final game -- but early reports from the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest report that the Xbox Series X version of the game runs better, smoother than the PC version of the game.

Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson tweeted out that he was receiving reports that "the Xbox version of the Battlefield 2042 tech test is much smoother than the PC version". The PC version of Battlefield 2042 on the other hand, once it launches, have NVIDIA-powered DLSS and Reflex technologies that will make it far superior than any console could ever wish to be.

It seems the console versions of Battlefield 2042 aren't perfect, as EA DICE had to pull the plug on the PlayStation 5 version of the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest over a "critical issue". The full game launches on October 22, so let's hope things are worked out by then.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

