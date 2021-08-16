Mysterious 'anomaly' causes satellite to plummet down towards Earth

One satellite has experienced a strange "anomaly" that has caused it to begin plummeting down towards the surface of Earth.

The satellite named Measat-3 has been in orbit for nearly 15 years, but unfortunately, on June 15, it experienced an issue that researchers are yet to understand. The issue has caused the communications satellite to be knocked out of service, and now Measat said, "Further testing and recovery efforts found that the satellite could not re-enter service. The satellite will be de-orbited in the following weeks."

According to ExoAnalytic Solutions, a space tracking company, the satellite began tumbling in its own orbit since July 1, and according to Bill Therien, ExoAnalytic Solutions executive vice president of engineering, "It's rare to see one come back from this stage". It should be noted that when the satellite begins to re-enter Earth's atmosphere, it will burn up before reaching the surface, not endangering any lives. For more information on this story, check out this link here.