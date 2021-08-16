All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Two planes, military and commercial spot bright alien-green UFO vanish

Two planes, one commercial and the other military, have spotted a 'bright green UFO' flying through the clouds over Canada.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 16 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Two pilots of two separate aircrafts reported spotting a UFO flying through the sky before mysteriously vanishing out of sight.

Two planes, military and commercial spot bright alien-green UFO vanish 01 | TweakTown.com

One of the planes that have reported spotting the UFO was a Canadian military aircraft that was en route towards Cologne, Germany, from Ontario. According to Steffan Watkins, an aviation and shipping researcher who looked at the flight records from the military plane saw that the plane climbed 1,000 feet in altitude during the reported time of the sighting.

The other plane was a commercial plane from KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flying from Boston to Amsterdam, and according to the report, the pilot spotted a green UFO flying through the sky before vanishing over the Gulf of Saint Lawrence on the Atlantic coast of Canada. It should be noted that these sightings by two separate pilots come during the Perseid meteor showering, which could mean the "UFO" was actually a meteor. However, this isn't confirmed.

Watkins said, "Yes I know [the UFO sighting] would have been at the early stage of the Perseid meteor shower, but don't be a buzzkill." The Canadian military reported the sighting under a, "weather balloon, meteor, rocket, UFO".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:wwwapps.tc.gc.ca, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news.

